Porter officer honored for saving man’s life

“It’s something that has to have extreme merit,” he said.

“We believe the actions of Officer Blythe saved the trespasser’s life,” FRA employee Tina Blumenberg said.

Mathewson said he viewed Blythe’s body cam footage. “I was extremely humbled to hear the events that occurred,” he said. Blythe’s footage showed he was “doing all the right things.”

“It’s great that your training kicked in,” Mathewson told him.

“We have lots of video of officers doing the wrong thing in a railroad incident,” said Jessica Feder, executive director of Indiana Operation Lifesaver.

What Blythe did right was stay off the tracks, which can trip up officers running to the rescue, and away from the right of way as well, Feder said. Had the trespasser been hit by the train, Blythe might have been struck by the carnage, Mathewson added.

Officer safety is first and foremost, Mathewson added.

“I have two young boys at home, and I always want to get home to them” and his wife, Blythe said.

The body cam footage will be used for training nationally. “It’s going around the country right now. It’s a good piece of footage,” Feder said.