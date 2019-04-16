VALPARAISO — New members of Porter Regional Hospital’s Board of Trustees have been announced by Sean Dardeau, Porter Regional Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer and the CEO for the Northwest Indiana Market. Porter Regional Hospital is governed by a 13-member Board of Trustees. The new board members, appointed to two year terms, are:
• Stephen Paul, MD, a gastroenterologist based in Valparaiso. He has been on the Porter Regional Hospital Medical Staff for nearly 30 years and was instrumental in the development of Porter Regional Hospital’s Center for Digestive Health.
• Heather Ennis, president & CEO of Northwest Indiana Forum where she leads efforts to create economic development opportunities and enhance the business climate throughout the seven-county region. She is a longtime Chesterton resident.
• Stephen R. Turner, Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration at Purdue University Northwest in both Westville and Hammond. He has served extensive board and community service involvement with numerous organizations throughout Northwest Indiana.
“Our Board of Trustees is a highly committed group of leaders who are dedicated to the delivery of quality healthcare and our role in Northwest Indiana,” said Dardeau. He continued, “These three new members bring unique expertise and energy. Their perspectives will be beneficial in guiding our continued growth both geographically and clinically.”