Power line reported down in Union Township

UNION TOWNSHIP — Fire department personnel responded to a report of a downed power line, an official said Monday evening.
A representative of the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department confirmed the line came down at 218 North 375 West. He said road closures were possible in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Mike Clark
Illinois News and Sports Reporter/Copy Editor
