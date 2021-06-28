 Skip to main content
Power line reported down in Union Township
urgent

NIPSCO crews work to fix a downed power line on the Indiana Toll Road between Indianapolis Boulevard and Kennedy Avenue in this file photo from 2017.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

UNION TOWNSHIP — Fire department personnel responded to a report of a downed power line, an official said Monday evening.

A representative of the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department confirmed the line came down at 218 North 375 West. He said road closures were possible in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

