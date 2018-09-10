VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso International Center (The VIC) will host Intercambio, a free evening of Spanish and English conversation and learning from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the organization’s headquarters, 309 E. Lincolnway.
Intercambio at The VIC is held on the second Thursday of each month.
“Intercambio is a follow-on from our popular Spanish Table series,” said founding VIC Director Duane Davison. "If you speak Spanish and want to improve your English, or if you speak English and want to improve your Spanish, Intercambio is for you. It provides an opportunity to converse about cultural and current-event issues, play word and board games and socialize with interesting people. People at all levels of language competence are encouraged to participate. It’s a great way to practice your language skills and have fun doing it."
The VIC is an independent nonprofit organization that serves all of Northwest Indiana from its headquarters in downtown Valparaiso. It provides a forum to learn about different cultures through interactive events, festivals, classes and discussion groups. The organization’s signature event is the World Cultural Festival, held this year on Sunday at Central Park Plaza in Valparaiso. For more information on the Valparaiso International Center, visit its website at www.valpovic.org.