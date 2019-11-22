{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock
Times file photo

PORTAGE — A pregnant woman was transported to a hospital after a truck she was a passenger in crashed into a tree.

At 1:43 p.m. police responded to a single-vehicle wreck off westbound Interstate 94 at the 18 mile marker just west of the Portage exit, Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot said.

The truck went off the road for an unknown reason and struck a tree, Rot said.

There were two people in the car. The passenger, who was pregnant, was sent to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Police said her condition is unknown.

Nearby traffic was unaffected and there were no lane closures, Rot said.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.