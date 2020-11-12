 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prescribed burn at Dunes canceled due to weather
urgent

Prescribed burn at Dunes canceled due to weather

{{featured_button_text}}
Prescribed Burn FILE

This Times file photo shows Lake County Parks conducting a prescribed burn.

 Provided

PORTER — A prescribed fire at Indiana Dunes National Park originally scheduled for Thursday afternoon has been canceled due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Park staff had planned to start a fire about 11 a.m. at the Mnoke Prairie in Porter, said Micah Bell, fire prevention and education technician with the park.

The fire would have been the second in a series of four prescribed burns in the fall.

It is not yet clear what date the burn will be rescheduled for.

Additional prescribed burns are scheduled for a 158-acre space of the park’s Miller Woods area, brush along the south side of U.S. 12, near the Indiana Dunes Environmental Learning Center in Porter and a section of Central Beach in Beverly Shores, park officials said.

About 897 total acres will be burned in efforts to preserve the national park.

“Prescribed fire maintains the natural and cultural landscape, while reducing the threat from wildfires. Managing the smoke impact on our neighbors during these burns is very important to us,” said Dan Plath, chief of resource management for the Indiana Dunes National Park.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Porter County early voting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts