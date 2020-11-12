Prescribed burn at Dunes canceled due to weather

PORTER — A prescribed fire at Indiana Dunes National Park originally scheduled for Thursday afternoon has been canceled due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Park staff had planned to start a fire about 11 a.m. at the Mnoke Prairie in Porter, said Micah Bell, fire prevention and education technician with the park.

The fire would have been the second in a series of four prescribed burns in the fall.

It is not yet clear what date the burn will be rescheduled for.

Additional prescribed burns are scheduled for a 158-acre space of the park’s Miller Woods area, brush along the south side of U.S. 12, near the Indiana Dunes Environmental Learning Center in Porter and a section of Central Beach in Beverly Shores, park officials said.

About 897 total acres will be burned in efforts to preserve the national park.