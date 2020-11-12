Prescribed burn at Dunes canceled due to weather

PORTER — A prescribed fire at Indiana Dunes National Park originally scheduled for Thursday afternoon has been canceled due to unfavorable weather conditions.
Park staff had planned to start a fire about 11 a.m. at the Mnoke Prairie in Porter, said Micah Bell, fire prevention and education technician with the park.
The fire would have been the second in a series of four prescribed burns in the fall.
It is not yet clear what date the burn will be rescheduled for.
Additional prescribed burns are scheduled for a 158-acre space of the park’s Miller Woods area, brush along the south side of U.S. 12, near the Indiana Dunes Environmental Learning Center in Porter and a section of Central Beach in Beverly Shores, park officials said.
About 897 total acres will be burned in efforts to preserve the national park.
“Prescribed fire maintains the natural and cultural landscape, while reducing the threat from wildfires. Managing the smoke impact on our neighbors during these burns is very important to us,” said Dan Plath, chief of resource management for the Indiana Dunes National Park.
