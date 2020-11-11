 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prescribed burn at Indiana Dunes National Park set for Thursday afternoon
urgent

Prescribed burn at Indiana Dunes National Park set for Thursday afternoon

{{featured_button_text}}

PORTER — A portion of Indiana Dunes National Park will be burned as part of multiple prescribed fires this year set to span hundreds of acres.

On Thursday, the Indiana Dunes National Park staff will conduct a prescribed fire at the Mnoke Prairie in Porter, which will be the second of four prescribed burns planned in the fall.

The fire will begin around 11 a.m. and is expected to be done within three hours. Smoke may be visible from U.S. 20, U.S. 12 and Interstate 94.

Park officials said prescribed burns are scheduled for a 158-acre space of the park’s Miller Woods area, brush along the south side of U.S. 12, near the Indiana Dunes Environmental Learning Center in Porter and a section of Central Beach in Beverly Shores. In total, about 897 acres will be burned in efforts to preserve the national park.

“Prescribed fire maintains the natural and cultural landscape, while reducing the threat from wildfires. Managing the smoke impact on our neighbors during these burns is very important to us,” said Dan Plath, chief of resource management for the Indiana Dunes National Park.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Porter County early voting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts