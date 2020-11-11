Prescribed burn at Indiana Dunes National Park set for Thursday afternoon

PORTER — A portion of Indiana Dunes National Park will be burned as part of multiple prescribed fires this year set to span hundreds of acres.

On Thursday, the Indiana Dunes National Park staff will conduct a prescribed fire at the Mnoke Prairie in Porter, which will be the second of four prescribed burns planned in the fall.

The fire will begin around 11 a.m. and is expected to be done within three hours. Smoke may be visible from U.S. 20, U.S. 12 and Interstate 94.

Park officials said prescribed burns are scheduled for a 158-acre space of the park’s Miller Woods area, brush along the south side of U.S. 12, near the Indiana Dunes Environmental Learning Center in Porter and a section of Central Beach in Beverly Shores. In total, about 897 acres will be burned in efforts to preserve the national park.