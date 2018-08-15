Program sends 270-plus backpacks to 11 local schools

WANATAH — More than 270 public school students throughout the area are carrying brand-new backpacks filled with supplies, thanks to the generosity of Kankakee Valley REMC members and local residents.
For the fifth year in a row, KV REMC sponsored its Pack a Backpack community program. Members and other local residents were encouraged to donate school supplies, with collection boxes located at KV REMC’s office and four local libraries. KV REMC employees gathered the donated items and put them in the backpacks, which were then delivered to eleven local schools.
“As a membership cooperative, our passion for serving the community goes far beyond the safe and reliable electricity that we provide,” said Amanda Steeb, director of marketing and communications for the cooperative. “We have a strong desire to help our neighbors and give back to the community. Through the Pack a Backpack program we are able to help families, that might be experiencing financial struggles, provide the essential back to school items for their students.”
The Pack the Backpack program was born out of a conversation with an area school superintendent, after which KV REMC employees saw the opportunity to mobilize resources among members and the community. The result was 150 supply-filled backpacks the first year. Since that time, the program has grown year after year with this year amounting to the most extensive collection of supplies yet.
“The Pack a Backpack drive is so much more than providing students with classroom necessities. These new school supplies make the start to the school year one of excitement, giving students extra confidence as they embark on new and exciting experiences during the school year,” Steeb said.