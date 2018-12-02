VALPARAISO — Most of the inmates at Porter County Jail are there because of drug-related issues.
They've been incarcerated for using or selling drugs — stealing to support their habits or myriad other crimes tied to drug use.
The programs offered at the jail, Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds said, are working, getting those inmates clean and on the right track before they're released.
"But where do they go when they're released? You can't just ignore them or they'll possibly go back into the community and reoffend," said Reynolds, who's a self-described "big fan" of the proposed 24-bed Respite House II.
"I understand the importance of the Respite House, and the Respite House is full. Everyone agrees there is a need. I'm one of the strongest advocates for the program. It's a structured environment and seeing results," he said.
Reynolds has taken his advocacy to Indianapolis, talking to agency heads to assist in securing the final $200,000 needed to build the second Respite House here.
Mitch Peters, a local attorney and president of the Harold "Hal" Kelley Respite Foundation, said the group recently finished securing approvals to build the facility at 307 Union St. and is working to get both the city and state construction permits.
"This is the type of project we hope the state will get behind," Peters said, adding the state recently received in excess of $10 million in federal funding to help battle the opioid epidemic.
Reynolds agrees some of those funds need to be directed to post-incarceration programs to continue therapy and treatment once someone is released from jail.
The last hurdle is securing the final $200,000 for the approximately $550,000 project, he said, adding he and Reynolds have been reaching out downstate, looking for grants and for local private donors. Peters said they've secured commitments for $350,000 to $360,000 for the project.
Respite House I, a 16-bed facility on Chicago Street, has been operating since 2009. It was funded through the county.
It is continually full with a waiting list often four times its capacity. Residents are male, averaging 22 to 28 years old, convicted of minor offenses and detoxed. Onsite staff supervises residents who have a curfew, required to sign in and out and participate in counseling and life skills classes. The state-certified facility has a zero-tolerance policy and does not take sex offender or violent criminals.
Peters said they have been working on bringing in a second facility since earlier this year. The goal is to open the facility by the fall of 2019.
Peters said anyone wishing to donate to the project can contact him through the foundation at info@respitehouse.org or at 219-548-1300. More information can be found at respitehouse.org/ on the facility and programs.