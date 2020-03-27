Prosecutor defends stay-at-home order, says good-for-all is priority

"I never wanted to be or seem heavy handed about the order and how it is enforced, but rather I am looking for a spirit of cooperation to curb the virus and maybe reduce the death toll because that is a real, as opposed to an imagined, concern," he said.

Under the governor's order, which remains in place through at least April 7, Hoosiers can leave their homes to address the health and safety of themselves or their families; to purchase groceries, medical supplies, carryout food or other urgently needed goods; to participate in outdoor recreation at least six feet away from others; or to take care of a family member or friend in another household.

"First, in the context of the governor's executive order, we have not been asked to stay at home," Germann said Friday. "The order only restricts non-essential travel in light of the developing research that the virus is so highly contagious it spreads easily and quickly from person to person. Two good examples are New Orleans and the spring break crowds on the Florida beaches."

The Porter and Chesterton police departments also hope to clarify this misunderstanding after receiving calls this week about neighbors "not staying inside their houses," Porter Police Capt. John Lane said.