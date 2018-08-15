The Valparaiso compost site, 2150 W. Lincolnway, and the Boone Grove compost site, 546 South 400 West, will be closed to the public Sept. 1 through 3, for the Labor Day holiday weekend.
The Valparaiso site will reopen at 9 a.m. Sept. 4. The site is owned and operated by the City of Valparaiso with operation assistance from Porter County Recycling & Waste Reduction. Regular operating hours for the Valpo site are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
The Boone Grove compost site, owned and operated by Porter County Recycling & Waste Reduction, will reopen at noon Wednesday. Regular operating hours for the Boone Grove site are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Both public compost sites will remain open through Dec. 1.
The compost sites allow Porter County Recycling & Waste Reduction and select municipalities to manage organic material, composting yard waste and grinding organic wood waste to create large amounts of finished compost and mulch. The resulting compost and mulch are available free to Porter County residents to use, while supplies last.
The City of Valparaiso Public Works Department will load Porter County residents. Interested residents should contact the department for more information, 462-4612.