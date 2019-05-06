VALPARAISO — Residents will be able to hear plans and voice their opinions about a proposed single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Ind. 2 and Heavilin Road on May 13.
The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold the hearing at 6 p.m. at Heavilin Elementary School, 2300 N. 50 West.
Proposed improvements call for converting the existing T intersection into a roundabout. The center of the roundabout would be shifted slightly north of the existing intersection's center to minimize the impact to the existing Porter County Highway Department facilities nearby. It also will allow for the intersection to remain open during construction, according to an INDOT news release.
The intent of the project is to enhance safety and operational efficiency at the intersection. Lighting improvements also are proposed as part of the project.
The proposed improvement will require approximately 5 acres of right-of-way along Ind. 2 and Heavilin Road with a significant amount of right-of-way proposed to be acquired from parcels owned by Porter County municipalities, according to INDOT.
Project funding consists of both federal and state funding sources.
Environmental documentation and project information is available for public viewing at Valparaiso Public Library, 103 Jefferson St.; INDOT LaPorte District at 315 E. Boyd Road; Hearings Examiner, Room N642-COM of the IGCN, 100 N. Senate Ave., Indianapolis; or online via the INDOT LaPorte District webpage at in.gov/indot/2705.htm
Written comments regarding the project may be submitted prior to the public hearing and within the comment period to: INDOT Public Hearings, IGCN Room N642, 100 N. Senate Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46204 or rclark@indot.in.gov.