Quick response of Porter County dental team gives patient 'second lease on life'
alert urgent

Quick response of Porter County dental team gives patient 'second lease on life'

CHESTERTON — The initial report of a cardiac arrest at the local Precision Dental Center was grim with the dispatcher reporting that the patients "was not doing well," the Chesterton Fire Department reported.

But when firefighters arrived on the afternoon of Nov. 4, they were relieved to find that due to the quick efforts of local dentist John Balon and his staff, the 59-year-old patient survived what could have been a fatal incident, the town said.

"When crews arrived on scene, the dentist and his staff were doing chest compressions, had oxygen on the patient, and had already administered one shock with AED (automated external defibrillator)," Fire Chief Eric Camel said. "The patient’s vitals were checked and he was breathing."

Balon and five of his staff, who had prepared themselves for just such emergency, were presented recently with American Heart Association’s Heartsaver Hero Awards.

"When a man’s life hung by a single thin thread, Balon & Co. kept their wits about them, knew exactly what to do, and did it," the town reported.

"The Heartsaver Hero Award is our way of saying thank you for performing the heroic act of CPR, a critical link in our chain of survival," said Heather Howell, an emergency medical services educator at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

"We want to recognize the heroes who have stepped in to save a life during an emergency," she said. "You have not only helped save a life within your community but you are also partnering with the American Heart Association to improve the survival rate of citizens who receive bystander CPR."

"That man survived, has long since been released from hospital, and is now enjoying a second lease on life," the town said.

