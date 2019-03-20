23rd Annual Friends of Indiana Dunes Native Plant Sale

PORTER — The Friends 23rd annual native plant sale will herald the return of spring from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13 at the Indiana Dunes Tourism visitor center, 1215 N. Ind. 49.
At the Indiana Dunes Tourism visitor center the space for the plant sale is limited, so pre-ordering is urged. The supply of plants on hand the day of sale is determined by their popularity as a pre-order item.
The native plant sale pre-order forms are available at the Indiana Dunes State Park Office and Nature Center as well as at the Indiana Dunes Tourism visitor center. To request a pre-order form be mailed to you, contact Angel Gochee-Goins, chair of the native plant sale, at 219-980-6723. The deadline for submitting a completed native plant sale pre-order form is April 6.
There will be open shopping of all plant material. All profits will support the mission of the Friends of Indiana Dunes.
There will be more than 100 native plant species, including woodland flowering plants and ferns; dry, medium and wet prairie flowering plants; as well as grasses, shrubs and trees. All varieties come in pots, and most species are native to Northwest Indiana, northeast Illinois and southwest Michigan.