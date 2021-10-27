Reading Buddies encourage kids to read

Studies have shown, Tenbarge said, that youngsters using the reading buddies do better in reading than their peers who do not have the stuffed Peanuts or Dr. Seuss characters, sea creatures, dogs, giraffes and Curious George.

“What more positive gift can we give children than help them learn to read?” said Allen. “Literacy is fundamental to success, and I’m proud to be part of this.”

After presenting Yost students with their buddies, Allen read a Dr. Seuss book to the first graders in Karen Donley's and Sarah Arrigo's classes.

“This is my ninth year at Yost, and we’ve been doing reading buddies at least five of those years,” Donley said. “The kids look forward to this every year. I’ve seen the joy and excitement that reading buddies bring.”

Donley added that first grade is a time when improvements in reading skills become very evident. Reading buddies, she said, encourage students to read. Students in Donley’s and Arrigo’s classes have 15 minutes daily for silent reading