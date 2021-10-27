Reading Buddies encourage kids to read

PORTER — No sooner did Eva Schrenk receive her new reading buddy, then she began to read to the stuffed Curious George monkey about another George named Washington.
Schrenk, her classmates, and other first and second graders around Porter, Lake and LaPorte counties will soon have a buddy to which they can read. Thanks to a donation from Attorney Kenneth J. Allen of the Allen Law Group, stuffed animals called reading buddies are being made available to students in lower grades.
Allen donated $22,500 to support reading literacy in Northwest Indiana through the United Way Reading Buddies program.
Reading buddies are stuffed animals given to first and second graders as a motivational tool to encourage students to practice their reading skills. The program provides about 4,000 Northwest Indiana first and second graders with “buddies” to whom the kids pledge to read for at least 15 minutes each day.
“The Reading Buddies program helps lay a vital foundation for lifelong skills,” said Kasie Tenbarge, director of development for United Way of Porter County.
Tenbarge, who considers the stuffed animal buddies “priceless,” said United Way works with experts from Purdue University Northwest on statistics and metrics for student reading success. United Way also receives feedback from participating schools about their students’ use of the buddies.
Studies have shown, Tenbarge said, that youngsters using the reading buddies do better in reading than their peers who do not have the stuffed Peanuts or Dr. Seuss characters, sea creatures, dogs, giraffes and Curious George.
“What more positive gift can we give children than help them learn to read?” said Allen. “Literacy is fundamental to success, and I’m proud to be part of this.”
After presenting Yost students with their buddies, Allen read a Dr. Seuss book to the first graders in Karen Donley's and Sarah Arrigo's classes.
“This is my ninth year at Yost, and we’ve been doing reading buddies at least five of those years,” Donley said. “The kids look forward to this every year. I’ve seen the joy and excitement that reading buddies bring.”
Donley added that first grade is a time when improvements in reading skills become very evident. Reading buddies, she said, encourage students to read. Students in Donley’s and Arrigo’s classes have 15 minutes daily for silent reading
Although Donley’s students at first placed their buddies on their desks, they will eventually place them in their reading boxes, along with reading materials. At the end of the school year, the teacher explained, students will take the buddies with them to encourage reading at home over the summer.
First grader Aubrey Riffle had already named her giraffe Cookie. “They’re really soft and cute,” the 7-year-old said.
Lincoln Reeves, 7, received a Lorax, a Dr. Seuss character. Fittingly, the boy was reading Dr. Seuss’ “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.”
Deliveries of reading buddies will be made to first and second grade classrooms over the next few weeks. Allen helped deliver them to Yost Elementary on Wednesday and will be at John Wood Elementary in Hobart on Monday to encourage students to read and be responsible for their new buddies.
Nine classrooms with an estimated 180 students at Yost received reading buddies. As Principal Josh Huwig noted, “Any time you have kids excited about reading, that’s a positive.”
For more information about the Reading Buddies program, visit unitedwaynwi.org.
