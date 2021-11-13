Red Kettle drive heating up in Porter County

So far, about 130 have signed up for the dinner, nearly double the 70 who signed up last year, she said. That number is likely to increase over the next week as the date of the dinner draws nearer, Abby added.

The Salvation Army is known for helping the poor. COVID-19 has increased poverty for some.

“There’s definitely been fluctuation in our service depending on federal aid,” Abby said.

When state and federal aid expires, the Salvation Army sees an increase in requests for utility and rent assistance, Chris said. People who have been evicted also often seek emergency housing for a few days. The Salvation Army helps them find an apartment and a job that pays enough to afford it, he said.

“There’s a lot more month-to-month leases now,” Abby said.

“It’s a good thing for the landlords, but not for the families,” Chris said.

The Salvation Army also responds to disasters like fires, explosions and flooding. Often, that means hearing about a disaster and volunteering to go, Abby said. But if first responders call, the response can be even faster.