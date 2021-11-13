Red Kettle drive heating up in Porter County

VALPARAISO — Salvation Army of Porter County used Friday’s wintry weather to offer free hot chocolate and cookies to passers-by on the courthouse square and launch the annual Red Kettle campaign.
Lt. Chris Nicolai said the Salvation Army unit hopes to raise $102,000 in donations through the kettle drive this year. The kettles will be stationed at about 20 locations throughout Portage, Valparaiso and Chesterton.
A number of groups already have volunteered to become bell ringers.
“We’re so thankful for the support we’ve gotten early on,” he said.
“Keep signing up,” Lt. Abby Nicolai urged.
Groups and individual volunteers can sign up at registertoring.com. Virtual kettles for friends and family to donate online also can be set up at that website.
On Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m., the nonprofit agency is holding a Christmas kickoff open house at its base in South Haven, 769 Capitol Road, for the public.
“I just want to give a huge shoutout to our community. They’ve been such huge partners,” Chris said.
The Stoner family stopped by to drop off turkeys that had been exhibited at the Porter County Fair this year. Those turkeys will help feed families at the annual Thanksgiving dinner in South Haven. About 30 more turkeys are needed, Abby said.
So far, about 130 have signed up for the dinner, nearly double the 70 who signed up last year, she said. That number is likely to increase over the next week as the date of the dinner draws nearer, Abby added.
The Salvation Army is known for helping the poor. COVID-19 has increased poverty for some.
“There’s definitely been fluctuation in our service depending on federal aid,” Abby said.
When state and federal aid expires, the Salvation Army sees an increase in requests for utility and rent assistance, Chris said. People who have been evicted also often seek emergency housing for a few days. The Salvation Army helps them find an apartment and a job that pays enough to afford it, he said.
“There’s a lot more month-to-month leases now,” Abby said.
“It’s a good thing for the landlords, but not for the families,” Chris said.
The Salvation Army also responds to disasters like fires, explosions and flooding. Often, that means hearing about a disaster and volunteering to go, Abby said. But if first responders call, the response can be even faster.
The truck Abby used to dispense hot chocolate and cookies is put to use then. “It’s for food and coffee,” she said. The Salvation Army also offers emotional and spiritual care after a disaster, both to victims and first responders, as desired.
Advisory board member Bev Lakomek, of Portage, said the Salvation Army’s youth programs are worth noting.
In addition to archery, there’s also “messy church” on Wednesday nights, when children do crafts and other artistic things to learn biblical principles.
There’s music instruction, too, for ages 7 to 17. Children learn music theory and how to play the piano or guitar. “They will be able to apply that theory to any instrument in the future,” Chris said. Music teachers who want to volunteer their time are encouraged to do so, Abby said.