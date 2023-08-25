The Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department will receive $247,200 from the Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan announced the grant from a program intended to aid firefighting and emergency operations and safety.

“I am proud to support federal funding for first responders throughout Northwest Indiana to ensure they have the proper training and resources to keep our communities safe,” Mrvan said. “Congratulations to the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department for their successful efforts to secure these federal resources and improve their dedicated abilities to serve our region at a moment’s notice every day.”

The Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department is an all-volunteer organization that serves Liberty and Jackson townships in Porter County.

"On behalf of my department, we are beyond excited to have received such a highly competitive award from FEMA AFG,” Liberty Township Lt. Matthew Wineland said. “When I first received notification, I was in tears because I knew how much this life-saving equipment meant to help protect my fellow firefighters.”