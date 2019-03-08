NIPSCO program recognizes energy savings at New Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital
The energy-efficient construction of the new Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital, which opened on Jan. 12, has earned $294,309 in incentives from NIPSCO’s Business Energy Efficiency Program. Kirby Dipert, field engineer with Lockheed Martin Energy, presented Franciscan Health officials with the incentive check on Feb. 15. The total reflects the 3,812,887 kilowatt hours that the hospital will save annually through energy-saving measures implemented during construction. Those include installation of LED lighting, and efficient chillers, refrigeration and variable-frequency drives.
Franciscan Health Michigan City celebrates Horizon Bank and NIPSCO for donations to new hospital’s community room and café
Franciscan Health Michigan City and the Franciscan Health Foundation saluted Horizon Bank and NIPSCO for their gifts to two community spaces at the new hospital. Horizon Bank’s $25,000 gift went to support the Blessed Maria Theresia Bonzel Community Room, a meeting space on the hospital’s first floor. NIPSCO’s $25,000 gift supports the Dunes Café, the hospital’s dining area.
Humane Indiana’s “Owl You Need is Love” public art project takes flight
Humane Indiana kicked off its Owl Public Art Project with a public unveiling of the majestic bird sculpture in Porter County at its Wildlife Center and in Lake County at its Munster Animal Shelter – the two participating counties for the project. The kick off included the unveiling reveal of the prototype of the four-foot, 50 lb., fiberglass owl sculpture.
The project’s goal is to bring awareness of Humane Indiana’s mission and services to the community and will benefit animals at Humane Indiana’s Animal Shelter and at its Wildlife Center. Schools, organizations, businesses and residents are invited to participate in the project by purchasing or sponsoring an owl. Once a sponsor has committed to an owl, they will be given the opportunity to choose from a pool of local artists.
Opioid awareness seminar
VALPARAISO — In an effort to help fight the opioid crisis that has gripped Northwest Indiana, Ivy Tech Community College’s Valparaiso campus is sponsoring a one-day Opioid Awareness and Wellness Seminar highlighting resources to help those plagued by addiction. The event, set for 9 a.m. to noon March 21 at the campus, 3100 Ivy Tech Drive, will feature speakers, vendors and a question-and-answer session. The purpose is to introduce people to alternatives to opioids and to methods of overcoming their addiction, according to Brandy Maurushes, life coach at the campus and organizer of the event. The seminar is free and open to anyone of high school age and older, including those addicted to opioids, those with an addicted loved one, those working in the field or anyone interested in natural remedies for pain relief. Check-in and a continental breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but advance registration by March 7 is appreciated. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com or call 219-333-6242.
New pastor installed
First Presbyterian Church of Highland announced that Rev. Tyler Orem has been installed as pastor. Rev. Orem is originally from Shelbyville, and has come to Highland by way of ministries in South Bend, India, New York, Zambia and Chicago. "I am thrilled to join this welcoming congregation and the community it calls home," Orem said. "First Presbyterian Church strives to be the heart, hands and feet of Jesus Christ in the world. That means that we are bearers of light, life and love to a world broken by violence, division and hatred. I invite you to join us in this challenging but beautiful work. Join us for worship. Join us for service. Join us for fellowship. You are welcome in the fullness of who you are, because you are lovingly and wonderfully made in the image and likeness of God."