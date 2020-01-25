Regionites eager for return of spring attend 16th annual Gardening Show

Avid gardeners come from a 200-mile radius of Valparaiso including those in the Chicago suburbs, Michigan and southern Indiana with attendance at 2,600 in 2018, Phillips said.

The event is held in cooperation with and under the auspices of Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service in Porter County.

"How to be a better gardener, which is what you can do in January, ties in with the Purdue extension's disseminating good gardening information around Indiana," Phillips said.

Sharon Kerner, who serves as secretary of the Duneland Photography Club, said she came to help judge the photography contest and to look around at the various displays.

"We live on the Kankakee River and I have containers that I fill with flowers. I lean toward perennials, the more colorful the better," Kerner said.

Scott Miller, of Porter, who serves as vice president of the Duneland Photography Club, said he enjoys coming to the event because it helps him look forward to spring.

Miller said has lived in California and Texas and enjoys the varied weather found in Northwest Indiana.

"I love it and I love that there are four seasons," Miller said.