VALPARAISO — The human remains discovered in September near Porter Regional Hospital have been identified as a 42-year-old Portage woman who had left the hospital two months earlier against medical advice, according to Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris.

It is believed Tammy R. Brewer died of natural causes, he said. There was no evidence of "perimortem skeletal trauma."

The body was identified using dental records, Harris said.

Brewer's remains were discovered at 1:18 p.m. Sept. 4 above ground near the hospital at the northwest corner of Ind. 49 and U.S. 6 in Liberty Township by employees of Enbridge Pipeline while they were conducting a routine inspection, Harris said.

Harris said there was no indication of a crime.

The skeletal remains were found several hundred yards away from the hospital.

The coroner’s office was assisted in the case by the University of Indianapolis Human Identification Center, Harris said.

Brewer had left the hospital on July 3.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Department is assisting with the investigation.

