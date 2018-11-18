Remember loved ones at the VNA of NWI Tree of Remembrance Ceremony

VNA of NWI Friends of Hospice will sponsor the VNA Tree of Remembrance ceremony on Dec. 11. Each year, VNA Hospice provides an opportunity for families to come together to remember and honor those who were special to them.
The VNA Tree of Remembrance ceremony will be at the Christ Lutheran Church, 2610 N. Campbell St. Doors 1 & 20 open at 6 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments immediately following ceremony.
Anyone in the community who wishes to remember a loved one this holiday season is invited to attend this heartwarming ceremony. Participants will receive a keepsake ornament to place on the VNA Tree of Remembrance. Ornaments are available through a donation amount of your choice, which will in turn help the VNA continue to provide hospice care to those in need.
A special slideshow is presented during the ceremony, with photos of loved ones being remembered. Those wishing to have a photo in the slideshow should include a photo with their donation and registration no later than Nov. 20. Original photos will be returned.
For more information about the Tree of Remembrance ceremony, contact the VNA of NWI at 219-531-8049 or visit the VNA website at www.vnanwi.org/latest-events.