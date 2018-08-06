VALPARAISO — A 51-year-old Rensselaer man was airlifted to a South Bend hospital Saturday afternoon following a crash on U.S. 30 and Horseprairie Avenue.
According to a Valparaiso Police Department crash report, Donald Novosel was riding his motorcycle when he disregarded a red light and entered the intersection, striking a car driven by a Westville woman. The woman was uninjured.
The car was turning left onto Horseprairie Avenue from westbound U.S. 30 when the crash happened, according to police.
The accident happened just before 12:30 p.m. and had eastbound U.S. 30 closed for more than an hour.
When police arrived, Novosel was laying on the roadway and several bystanders were providing aid and holding Novosel's head and neck in a stable position until paramedics arrived. Novosel was then airlifted by helicopter to South Bend Memorial hospital, according to police. His condition is unknown.