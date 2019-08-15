PORTAGE — Janice McMullen said when she arrived Wednesday morning at her boat in the Marquette Yacht Club, she noticed emergency officials gathered at the nearby Sammie L. Maletta Public Marina.
The Lake Station resident said she did not think much of it until she looked down into the water and saw a large number of fish belly up and swimming in circles.
"There are dead fish everywhere," she said Thursday morning. "They're up on shore, under the docks. I'm saying there are probably hundreds of fish."
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating a report of dead fish in the Burns Ditch in Porter County after being notified Wednesday afternoon, said Public Information Officer Marty Benson.
Officials with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and Portage Fire Department were not immediately available Thursday morning for comment.
McMullen said it appeared to her the seagulls in the area were avoiding the water.
She was surprised that with the emergency response Wednesday there had been no official announcement of the problem. She said this concerns her because she and others swim and fish in the area.
