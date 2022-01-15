Residents urge Porter commissioners to seek more input on spending plan

VALPARAISO — The Board of Commissioners got pushback this week on spending plans for the county’s $33 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Elizabeth Gingrich, of Valparaiso, urged the commissioners to devote some of the money to addressing clean air issues.

“We have a very slim window of time to act,” she said. The United States ranks highest for per capita for carbon emissions, and Indiana and Louisiana are the two worst states. Indiana also is ranks third for coal consumption. Porter County is 1.4 times the federal standard for air pollution emissions, she added.

“Our kids are breathing in diesel fumes, the dirtiest sort of energy, twice a day,” Gingrich said. The county could use some of its money to shift to electric buses or put solar panels on county buildings, she said.

Homelessness, mental health and opioid addiction are other areas where the county could spend some of the money, Gingrich added.

“Have a special meeting where people don’t have to take off a day from work where people can come and put in their 2 cents,” she said.