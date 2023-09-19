As the red canoe rounded the river bend, the paddlers began to slow.

Before them sat the day's mission — a tangled up nest of fallen tree trunks.

The seven-person river crew wasted no time, quickly hoisting chainsaws, ropes and a gas-powered winch out of the canoes. They had a logjam to clear.

“It’s hard work, it’s dirty work, but there’s always such a feeling of accomplishment at the end," volunteer river crew member Tom Fela said.

Logjam The river crew works to remove logjams along the East Branch of the Little Calumet River, Monday morning. Once the project is complete, 14 mil…

The crew has spent all summer chipping away at the many logjams that litter the East Branch of the Little Calumet River. Over the past two summers, about 10 miles of river has been cleared. once the project is complete 14 miles of the East Branch of the Little Calumet River, from the Indiana Dunes National Park Heron Rookery all the way to the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk, will be cleared. The crew hopes to finish the final four miles by October, before the water gets too cold.

Much of the remaining waterway hasn't been cleared in at least 50 years, "so there is probably a lot of wood out there," Rob Albrecht-Mallinger warned during the crew's Monday morning meeting. This week, they will be working in especially remote section of the river, what Daniel Jones calls the "deadzone" because of the lack of cellphone service. Located right outside the entrance to the Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor Works mill, logjams have made that part of the river impassable.

For about a decade, the Northwest Indiana Paddlers Association, or NWIPA, has been using volunteers to clear logjams along the Little Calumet. Two years ago, the NWIPA partnered with Indiana Dunes National Park and a few local nonprofits to apply for funding from the Chi-Cal Rivers Fund. The logjam project received $81,500 from the grant and this fall, the National Park was able bring on Virgil's Tree Service as a contractor. The project also received funding from Friends of Indiana Dunes and directly from NWIPA.

logjams The river crew works to remove logjams along the East Branch of the Little Calumet River, Monday morning.

Hope Stone, a seasonal worker with the national park's Resource Management Team, and a few other park employees have also been working on the project.

“Everybody knows about the beach, the dunes, a lot of people know about the woods," said Albrecht-Mallinger, NWIPA's blueways steward. "This river is as much of a natural resource as those things are and it’s a different kind of recreational opportunity. The vision that we have is that the entire river corridor should be recognized for conservation restoration."

Logjams not only block paddlers, the woody buildup also causes erosion as the water's current carves out the river bank. The river crew is intentionally removing just enough logs so the river can flow through the middle as the remaining logs are a key source of habitat for fish and other aquatic creatures.

The logs that are removed are left in the forest, where they become habitat for mushrooms.

logjams The river crew works to remove logjams along the East Branch of the Little Calumet River, Monday morning.

Later this fall, another contractor will bring out an amphibious excavator, machinery that can reach the deepest parts of the river.

An upstream battle

Logjam clearing is anything but a day at the beach.

Jones, Virgil's Tree Service's designated 'sawyer,' stood atop the pile of trunks and carefully split the log with his chainsaw. Phill Dines, the 'wrangler,' stood chest-deep in the water as he looped a rope around the middle of the log and guided it to the river bank.

Getting the log up the bank is the hard part. Jason Love, the 'line manager,' guided the massive trunk as the winch pulled it up the slope. The crew constantly has to readjust as the log gets caught in the mud or on another trunk.

"Being on this river all summer has been the craziest experience," Stone, who is currently studying environmental science at Indiana University Northwest, said. "Every time you come to work there's always a new person so you always have to learn and adapt. It's all about problem-solving."

As it became clear one especially large log wasn't going to make it out of the river in one piece, Jones hopped into the water to perform a "rooster cut."

"You're about to see why it's called that," he said with a twinkle in his eye.

logjams The river crew pulls a log from the Little Calumet.

A steady stream of water arched out of the chainsaw as he cut through the log, as graceful as a rooster's curved tailfeathers.

Though Jones has been cutting trees for about 13 years, the job still has its fair share of surprises.

"Just last week, I cut a big piece and then I disappeared into the water and so did the saw.”

Clearing logjams can be like a high-risk game of Jenga, Stone said "you cut one log and you don’t know where the rest are going to go."

That's why safety and good communication are the river crew's top-priorities.

Ideally, the logjams will be cleared annually. However, Albrecht-Mallinger said follow-up maintenance shouldn't be as labor-intensive once the initial clearing is complete. Many of the logs clogging the river come from ash trees. The invasive emerald ash borer beetle has decimated hundreds of millions of ash trees in North America.

logjams Jason Love monitors a log as it's pulled up the river bank.

Stone pointed to a stripped log covered with a web-like pattern, "these are trails from emerald ash borer larvae."

The emerald ash borer was first confirmed in Indiana in 2004. Ash trees can be protected with injections of emamectin benzoate. According to Purdue University, now that most of the untreated ash trees are dead in Indiana, the number of emerald ash borers in the state has decreased.

Enjoying the river

Before joining the river crew this summer, Stone had never really paddled before.

"Now I'm a full-blown addict," Stone said. "I love starting every morning on the river, seeing all the crawdads and the kingfishers."

Almost as soon as a logjam is cleared, paddlers line up to explore the newly-accessible part of the river, Albrecht-Mallinger. Founded in 2009, NWIPA hosts free paddles throughout Northwest Indiana. NWIPA Volunteer Mark McDade has been paddling since the 1970s, he said he enjoys the solitude kayaking provides.

As the rain lightened Monday morning, early morning rays of sun began to decorate the calm water. Albrecht-Mallinger sliced through the river with his paddle, expertly navigating around tree branches and sand bars.

“Being in boats gets you to places you could never go on land. You are seeing nature uninterrupted by roads and manmade structures," Albrecht-Mallinger said.

To learn more about NWIPA, visit nwipa.org.

PHOTOS: Logjam removal along the East Branch of the Little Calumet River logjams logjams logjams logjams logjams logjams logjams Logjam