Revenge porn allegations prompt lawsuit against Valpo police

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A Virginia woman is suing the Valparaiso Police Department after being charged and then cleared of violating Indiana's revenge porn law.

Kathy Browne is suing the city of Valparaiso, a Valparaiso police sergeant, a Valparaiso woman and her attorney over allegations of conspiracy, slander, defamation, false arrest, malicious prosecution causing emotional distress and violation of constitutional rights.

An attorney for Browne filed the suit Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Hammond.

The suit alleges Jennifer Waldo, of Valparaiso, began harassing Browne, a published author living near Richmond, Virginia, in 2017.

It alleges Waldo falsely complained last year to Valparaiso police that Browne had violated Indiana’s revenge pornography law by distributing, to others, intimate and embarrassing photos of Waldo.

The Porter County prosecutor’s office charged Browne with a misdemeanor last September following an investigation by Valparaiso police Sgt. Stephen Kobitz.

Anna Hearn, an attorney for Waldo, obtained a Porter Superior Court protective order against Browne the same month aimed at stopping any adverse contact between Waldo and Browne.