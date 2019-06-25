Visitors to Valparaiso enjoy the charms of its historic courthouse and square, lined with Victorian era commercial buildings housing trendy restaurants, eclectic shops and art galleries. They sip coffee at outdoor cafes, spend time at the farmers market and take advantage of the cultural events at such places as the Porter County Museum and the Memorial Opera House.
They may not know the city has been a hotbed of spiritualism activities since its founding in 1836 and spirits are said to still reside in those wonderfully restored 19th Century buildings.
“There was a wave of spiritualism throughout the United States in the 1800s and it was very popular in Valparaiso,” says Asa Kerr, research and writer at the Porter County Museum.
Think seances, Ouija boards and fortune tellers as ways to communicate with the dead.
Mahala Ashur of Valparaiso took it a step further. She received a tip from a spirit warning her to leave town, wrote William Wallace, a columnist for the Vidette-Messenger who wrote 700 articles about the history of Porter County in the 1950s and 1960s under the pen name of The Stroller.
“It got so bad locally,” wrote The Stroller, who was known to embellish a tale, “that Rover pounding his tail on the floor or a woodpecker in a nearby tree, was accepted as spirit manifestations.”
“I think there’s always a lot of paranormal activity when you have a lot of historic buildings,” says Kim Thurman, a member of NIGHT (Northwest Indiana Ghost Hunting Team), who has had those “feelings” that trained ghost hunters get though she and her comrades haven’t done any professional investigations in Valparaiso.
“It’s not evidence, just a personal feeling,” she explains.
She’s had experiences when on the part of the Old Sauk Trail that ran through what is now Valparaiso. Just a mile from where the courthouse stands was the Potawatomi settlement called Chiqua's town or Chipuaw. It disappeared after the land was purchased by the city founders in 1834.
Other more well-known haunts in town also on Thurman’s list include the PoCo Muse, part of which is housed in the old county jail, and the Memorial Opera House, which was built to honor those who served in the Civil War and was where the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) met. Theodore Roosevelt spoke there and the Marx Brothers performed there.
“We get a lot of requests from paranormal investigations,” says Kerr, adding that they turn the majority down unless it’s for educational purposes. “Otherwise it’s goes against what our mission is.”
Marty Paxton, who has belonged to several organizations including Indiana Ghost Trackers and the Ghost Paranormal Society of Illiana, says TV shows such as “Ghost Hunters” rekindled interests in spirits around 2009.
“At different times in history people have become interested in the paranormal,” he says. “Seances were big in the 1880s and also in the 1920s. That’s also when Thomas Edison created a spirit phone.”
Edison, it is told, believed less in such popular ways of spirit communications as trance and more in technology. Alas, it doesn’t seem to have been one of the most successful of his inventions.
In the same vein, Paxton says there are paranormal groups that have used electronic voice phenomena (EVP) to pick up sounds and voices at the old sheriff’s residence and jail. He describes EVPs as voices you don’t hear when you’re in the room but do later on the recordings. It also uses EMF meters, equipment that measures the fluctuations in electromagnet fields.
“All you’re dealing with are theories and one is that energy doesn’t die, it just changes form,” he says. “That is actually a scientific look at ghosts and what the equipment is used for.”