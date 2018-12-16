Every year around Christmas time, the offended and indignant among us break into rival camps…

Want to ring bells for the Salvation Army?

Salvation Army units throughout the Region are looking for volunteer bell ringers to man red kettles for the remainder of the holiday season. Kettles are manned through Christmas Eve.

Anyone wanting to ring bells for their respective units in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties can do so by going to registertoring.com and select a convenient location and time. Individuals, businesses and organizations are all welcome to participate, according to Salvation Army officials.

The Salvation Army of Lake County has raised $174,000 in its red kettle campaign as of Dec. 5, said Kevin Feldman, director of development. That is $32,000 ahead of where the collections were last year at this time. The goal is to raise $500,000 this season.

Lake County units in Hammond/Munster, East Chicago and Gary/Merrillville are also in the midst of their food box and Angle Tree toy collection. Toys can be donated through Dec. 22.

Porter County's kettle campaign has fallen behind, said Angela Kalin, development director. She said they are behind in their goals mainly due to not having enough volunteers. The goal is $130,000.

The Porter County unit had its Angel Tree distribution this past week and donors provided gifts for 483 children in the county.

The Michigan City Salvation Army unit has raised just over $102,700 as of this week, which is 64 percent of its goal. It is about on track with last year's collections, Major Becky Simmons said. Their goal is $160,000.

The Michigan City and LaPorte units are gearing up for their inaugural Battle of the Mayors event Thursday. The mayors will be stationed at different locations, attempting to outring each other during the day.