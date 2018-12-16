Nearly 50 years ago, Hanley Naylor was in his Gary neighborhood when he suffered a transient ischemic attack, a strokelike incident.
Disoriented, he got in his car, drove north along Broadway and hopped on a South Shore train into Chicago.
"He had his wallet with him, so he had money," Naylor's granddaughter MaryLouise Harrison said, recalling the story her mother told her.
When he got off the train, he began wandering the streets, disoriented, said Harrison, who grew up in the Miller Beach area.
"Then someone from the Salvation Army spotted him and took him to a safe place. They found his wallet and called my mom," Harrison said. "Two commanders from the Salvation Army delivered him safely home to us."
That's why her mother, Marian Schmidt, told her and her brother and sister, "Don't ever pass up the red kettle. The Salvation Army saved your granddad."
Harrison, 58, of Portage, hasn't forgotten her mom's story, even though some of the details, like what time of year the incident happened, have blurred over the years.
She hasn't forgotten the red kettle, either.
For the ninth year, Harrison will be stationed at the kettle at Walgreens on Central Avenue and Willowcreek Road in Portage from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and again on Christmas Eve.
She initially chose Dec. 19 because it was her mother's birthday and she wanted to honor her mom and her story. She added Dec. 24 a couple of years ago after a mix-up prevented her from ringing the bell on Dec. 19 that year.
Ringing bells
Harrison said the story always stuck with her and she always wanted to be a bell ringer, but work prevented her until nine years ago.
Harrison, a cancer survivor, was born with scoliosis. She had her first back surgery at 15 and her second surgery to reconstruct her spine in 2005. Her doctor told her then she'd have to give up her career as a nurse.
That, she said, opened up her schedule and she volunteered.
"I love the organization because it is a great charity. It is a Christian organization, but they don't ask you what denomination you are before they offer you help. They do not discriminate based on anything. Their CEO is not making millions of dollars. Ninety-three cents of every dollar donated goes to the cause. They are the first ones on site at every disaster," said Harrison, who calls herself a "third-generation supporter."
The first time Harrison manned a kettle, she was so "enthusiastic," the bell broke. She bought her own.
Through the years, she's learned the tricks of ringing bells. She dons her Santa cap and elf slippers to get attention, layers on clothing when the weather calls for it. She packs a thermos of hot chocolate and has Christmas music filtering through earbuds to put her in the spirit.
"I have a horrible voice; I don't sing," she joked.
She does dance a bit.
"I keep myself moving, arms swinging, knees bobbing," she said. She moves not only to keep warm, but to keep from getting stiff as she mans the kettle for her four-hour shift.
"I say, 'Merry Christmas' to everyone going in and out of the store. For those who donate, I say 'Bless you'" Harrison said. "Some people stop and talk and don't give a dime. Some drop it in and never say a word."
She remembers the 15-year-old boy who stuffed $1 in the kettle after she watched his bike, the people who bought her a candy bar or offered hot coffee when it was cold.
"I see people who are so generous. Parents give their children the money to put in the kettle so they learn about charity. I see people who you wouldn't expect to give, give," she said.
Hooked
"I see the better part of humanity. I see goodness in people, even if they don't give any coins," Harrison said, adding after the first time, she was hooked.
"I like to be happy. I like to jingle bells and bring holiday cheer for the cause," she said. "I challenge anyone who reads this to volunteer to ring once. They'll come back next year.
"I really feel like I have made a little bit of difference in my corner of the world. I feel warm. I feel happy."
What would her mom think?
"I know she is looking down on me and smiling," she said. "I know she knows what she taught me is being put in action."