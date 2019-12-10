Rittenhouse Senior Living donates to Bonner Senior Center

PORTAGE —Members of Rittenhouse Senior Living of Portage stopped by the Bonner Senior Center recently with a donation from two events held in the last year.
The senior living center hosts a Vera Bradley bingo party each year along with a corned beef and cabbage dinner each March. Proceeds from the events are divided between Bonner Senior Center and the Maria Reiner Senior Center in Hobart, said Danielle Balek, senior lifestyle counselor at Rittenhouse.
“Who else better to give to than the people we serve,” Balek asked.
Bonner Senior Center director Janet Clem said the $750 donation will be used to benefit members of the center through its various programs.
The Bonner Senior Center, 5800 Lexington Ave., Portage, is a service of the Portage Township Trustee’s office. Portage Township residents, age 55 and older, may join for an annual donation of $10. Nonresidents, age 55 and older, may join for an annual membership fee of $20.
For more information about the Bonner Senior Center, visit the Portage Township Trustee’s website at portagetrustee.org/bonner-senior-center Facebook page at facebook.com/portagetownship/