Rivas: Year galvanized for Porter County government

“Adversity does not build character, it reveals it.” – James Lane Allen
I remember getting a heads up from our Health Department about the first COVID-19 case in Porter County on March 13, 2020. At that moment, no one could fathom what was about to unfold around the world, in the United States and right here in Porter County.
Events unfolded quickly as the Porter County Council would move to a virtual meeting on March 26 for the first time in its existence. Plans were put into place by the Board of Commissioners in consultation with the County Council and the County Attorney to keep safe and reduce both the risk and exposure of our employees while still servicing the taxpayer. Almost a year later, those mitigation plans are just now being lifted and the County is returning to full staffing levels.
On May 26, the County Council and on June 9 the Board of Commissioners - with the advice from the County Auditor - put austerity measures in place through a joint resolution to keep spending down because of the unknown potential financial impact of COVID-19.
Department Heads and countywide conference calls began to occur regularly with our Health Department, Emergency Management Agency, E911, and Sheriff's Department all taking leading roles to work with other local units of governments and their emergency services, Porter Hospital, and long-term care facilities.
We were all entering a period that no one could have really imagined or fully prepared for. A worldwide pandemic was now at our doorstep and the immediate amount of cooperation and communication was encouraging from the onset. This cooperation and coordination reached across county lines as well. The virus knew no boundaries and to combat it, the government had to think the same way.
County Government has many (statutory) responsibilities – the entire criminal justice systems from the sheriff’s department to prosecutor/public defender to Judge and probation; taxing system from assessor to auditor to treasurer; the surveying of property and the recording of official documents; development and stormwater; coroner; parks and recreation; veteran’s affairs; county roads and bridges; Emergency Management and E911 - to name some but not all.
The one department that took center stage in 2020 was the County Health Department. That department became responsible for enforcing the Governor’s Emergency Orders regarding Public Health. This included COVID testing and some contact tracing in the beginning, communication of Gov. Holcomb's "Back on Track" plan, publishing statistics, educating businesses and employees of the Governor's Order, assisting school systems, and now vaccination distribution. All these responsibilities required a lot of communication, planning, and coordination. At times discussions got heated with differing opinions – this was all new to us and we had to get it right.
Before we could breathe, the pandemic was becoming politicized as the Country, State and County moved into the General Election. So, as we had to continue to COVID test and enforce the Governor’s Order(s) in a reasonable yet safe manner, the county had to perform yet another statutory responsibility and that was to hold a Local, State, and Federal Election in the middle of a pandemic. With a record turnout, the Election, under our County Clerk and Board of Elections, went off almost flawless.
I am now in my 11th year on the Porter County Council and the relationship between the Board of Commissioners and County Council has never been as strong as it is now. 2020 was a galvanizing moment for Porter County government. While both boards were adapting to an ever-changing and uncertain environment, we never stopped looking forward.
We knew that we had to keep money flowing to our employees, suppliers, and contractors to keep the local economy going. Maintaining functionality throughout was key. The county was nearing completion of its nearly $30 million investment in our facilities in 2020 while continuing to also move forward on major infrastructure investments in Stormwater.
Discussions were now underway amid the pandemic about the next round of potential facility upgrades in a low-interest-rate environment and economic uncertainty. If the county government had the ability to help continue employing workers in the future on necessary projects, then it made sense for us to move forward.
All of this has been done and continues to be done with a low county tax rate – one of the lowest government expenditures per resident in the state along with one of the lowest income tax rates in the state, too.
County leadership would not have been able to push through this pandemic and come out stronger if it were not for (the efforts of) our loyal and hardworking employees.
Even with all our imperfections and faults, Porter County continues to be a great place to grow up in, live in, raise a family in, attain an education in, do business in and visit.
What this adversity (COVID-19) has revealed is that Porter County government continues to flourish and be a model unit of balanced government that puts politics aside for progress. Porter County is truly a government unit that works!
Jeremy Rivas is president of the Porter County Council. The opinions are the writer's.