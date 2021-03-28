Rivas: Year galvanized for Porter County government

Before we could breathe, the pandemic was becoming politicized as the Country, State and County moved into the General Election. So, as we had to continue to COVID test and enforce the Governor’s Order(s) in a reasonable yet safe manner, the county had to perform yet another statutory responsibility and that was to hold a Local, State, and Federal Election in the middle of a pandemic. With a record turnout, the Election, under our County Clerk and Board of Elections, went off almost flawless.

I am now in my 11th year on the Porter County Council and the relationship between the Board of Commissioners and County Council has never been as strong as it is now. 2020 was a galvanizing moment for Porter County government. While both boards were adapting to an ever-changing and uncertain environment, we never stopped looking forward.

We knew that we had to keep money flowing to our employees, suppliers, and contractors to keep the local economy going. Maintaining functionality throughout was key. The county was nearing completion of its nearly $30 million investment in our facilities in 2020 while continuing to also move forward on major infrastructure investments in Stormwater.