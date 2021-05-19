Rolling highway closures Thursday to disrupt traffic in Porter County

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Ind. 49 will be closed for rolling 15-minute intervals beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday, the town said.
Provided
CHESTERTON — Utility work is expected to cause traffic problems Thursday night through Friday morning in the area of Ind. 49 and Indian Boundary Road, and on the nearby interchange with Interstate 94, the town has announced.
Indiana State Police will also be closing the eastbound and westbound ramps from Interstate 94 to southbound Ind. 49 during the rolling closures, the town said.
The closures are planned to allow NIPSCO crews to string four new transmission lines across Ind. 49, according to the town.
The closures were initially planned for last week, but were postponed.
The town reminds motorists seeking alternative routes that nearby Ind. 149 remains closed in both directions at County Road 1050 North.
"A better — less risky — way of returning to Duneland from I-94 during the rolling closures will be to exit onto U.S. 20 and use Verplank Road, Beam Street, North Mineral Springs Road, Wagner Road, or Waverly Road," the town said.
