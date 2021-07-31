Roosters quieter than usual at Porter County Fair contest

VALPARAISO — For the first time in Poultry Superintendent Russell Gluth’s memory, there was a crow-off at the Porter County Fair.
Roosters had 30 minutes to be coaxed into crowing, with the two that tied with nine crows each going into a five-minute crow-off to break the tie.
Last year’s winner crowed 48 times.
4-Hers and their families used all their tricks to try to get their roosters to crow. Several of the roosters refused to take the bait.
Their human cheerleaders offered other fowl to stir up the roosters, waved at them, blew onto their feathers and even jingled keys near the cages to try to get their attention.
“Kids get creative in ways to make them crow,” said Tyler Gluth, who helps his father run the poultry competition.
“I was a little bit surprised,” he said, that it was so quiet this year.
Keira Wallace, whose rooster set the Porter County Fair record in 2018 with 64 crows, tried hard but got just seven crows out of Frank, her competitor this year.
“Chickens, they’re pretty chill,” she said. Raising chickens “is actually pretty low maintenance.”
Reagan Weitzel, whose rooster Pancake remained mute during the contest Friday morning, said the contest was fun but very hard. “They’re quiet and respectable,” she said of the 15 chickens she raised this year.
Her sister Madison Weitzel got Waffle to crow just once.
Caleb Hajek was proud of Ricky. “It started off really slow, and then he picked it up,” Hajek said.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Chick-fil-A, Good News Vintage, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande and Starbucks opening; The Room closed
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Chick-fil-A, Good News Vintage, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande and Starbucks opening; The Room closed
Open
Ramen District plans to bring the trendy Japanese noodle soup, traditionally served with ingredients like pork belly, boiled eggs, miso, seawe…
Coming soon
The new Chick-fil-A restaurants coming to Valparaiso and Schererville should be open within weeks.
Closed
The Room music venue in Highland has closed after a five-year run of entertaining the Region.
Open
Good News Vintage is selling antiques and vintage goods in downtown Michigan City.
On the move
Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande in downtown Lansing is moving to a new location on Torrence Avenue.
Open
A Classic Spa opened in downtown Valparaiso, celebrating a ribbon cutting with the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce the week before last.
Reopen
Starbucks at 9150 Calumet Ave. in Munster reopened after being closed for renovations for a few weeks. The Seattle-based cafe chain freshened …
Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and …
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Edible Arrangements, Vaccaro's Delicatessen, Basecamp Fitness and Hot Pans Comfort Food coming soon
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Edible Arrangements, Vaccaro's Delicatessen, Basecamp Fitness and Hot Pans Comfort Food coming soon