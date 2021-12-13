Runway expansion planned at Porter County Regional Airport

Kuebler expects that number to increase with improved technology used to monitor airport operations.

Kuebler is the 72-year-old airport’s third director, having been hired in 1991 after his predecessor died in office. Kuebler was working at the airport at the time and decided he needed experience with job interviews. After he landed the director’s job, he didn’t have to worry about interview experience.

It was a busy first two months. The first month, he had to draft an annual budget. The second month, the airport switched from being a county department to being controlled by an airport authority. That’s a quasi-governmental agency with more financing options to help the airport grow.

The airport authority has its own property tax rate. That, along with a fee for services like refueling aircraft, helps finance airport operations.

Revenue bonds can help, but a tax-increment financing district could help airport officials react quicker to meet corporate needs, he said.

“We’ve done a lot of things at the airport in the last 30 years, and right now there’s a lot left to be done,” Kuebler said.