Retired special education director Joan Machuca, of Ogden Dunes, faces Portage Police Chief Troy Williams, of Portage, in the race for the District 1 seat on the Portage Township School Board.
The filing deadline was noon Friday.
Williams has been in the news lately over the city’s tussle with Portage Township Schools Superintendent Amanda Alaniz over school security.
Williams sent additional officers to Portage High School and Fegely Middle School, and school administrators sent them away.
Before becoming police chief, he served as a school resource officer for six years.
Williams said he is concerned about school safety as a resident, not just as a police officer.
He said he wants to bring to the School Board the same transparency he has brought to the Police Department.
Machuca said she is excited about hearing concerns and comments about the schools from the community.
"I've always wanted to give back to the schools because they gave so much to me," she said.
Machuca has more than 30 years of experience in school administration.
In the District 2 race, incumbent Rhonda Nelson faces challengers Scott Falk and Mary Clancy.
District 1 at-large incumbent Andrew Maletta is unopposed.
Duneland School Board
Incumbent Ronald “Red” Stone faces Brian Custy in the Liberty Township race.
Incumbent Brandon Kroft is unopposed in the Westchester/Pine Township race.
Rober “Bob” Filipek, Alayna Lightfoot Pol, Rhonda “Rho” Turner Day and Stephen Rohe are running in the at-large race.
East Porter County School Board
Incumbents Richard McSparin, Morgan Township, and Robert “Bob” Martin, Washington Township, are unopposed.
Elizabeth McFalls is unopposed in the Pleasant Township race.
MSD Boone Township School Board
Keith Buchanan and Richard Milcarek Jr. are running in the District 1 race.
Incumbent Tim Riese faces Gerald “Jerry” Michalak in the District 2 race.
Incumbent Stephanie Mathews faces Jon “Jeff” Nilsen in the District 3 race.
Michigan City Area School Board
Peggy Rose is unopposed in the district at-large race.
Incumbents Thomas Dombrowski and Theresa Edwards face Joanne Tedesco and Agnes Meer, wife of Mayor Ron Meer, in the civil city at-large race.
Porter Township School Board
Incumbents Johanna Williams, at-large, and Laura Chavez, District 3, are unopposed.
There is no candidate in the District 1 race.
Union Township School Board
Incumbent Stacey Buehler faces Keith Anderson in the at-large race.
Incumbents Michael Simatovich, District 2, and Julie Giorgi, District 4, are unopposed.