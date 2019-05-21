PORTER — The Porter County Search and Rescue Team was called out shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday to Porter Beach to search for a South Bend man missing since Saturday. Come Tuesday night, no trace of the man was found, police said.
The local search began with the discovery of the man's vehicle in the parking lot of the Johnson's Inn property along the lakefront, said Porter Assistant Police Chief Todd Allen.
Jacob Sandy, 23, had told his family Saturday he was going kayaking, Allen said. He never returned home.
Sandy was last seen at 10 a.m. Saturday in South Bend and has not been heard from since, according to the South Bend Police Department. He was possibly heading to kayak at Lake Michigan but the exact destination he was heading to is unknown.
Patching together surveillance images, police were able to track the last sightings of Sandy before he left shore. Before seeing the footage, authorities were unsure whether Sandy last went onto the lake or went into the woods.
"The only update we have so far is that we were able to determine that he did have his kayak set up on the shore, and he went into the water with it," Allen said.
Surveillance images outside of the beach's bathroom showed the man walking in view of a Porter squad car, Allen said. The same squad car's dashboard camera showed Sandy setting up his kayak and taking it into the water. They were able to track the time of Sandy's departure around 3 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
"If he left Saturday afternoon, he's been out there for a while," Allen said. "It's not a good situation."
South Bend police are in contact with the U.S. Coast Guard as well as police in the Porter County area.
Sandy is white, 5'11" and weighs 150 lbs. He has brown hair, some facial hair and blue eyes, police said.
Sandy's vehicle was described as a 2000 light blue PT Cruiser with a Michigan license plate.
The initial search was taking part on the beach and not in the water, Allen said.
The search will continue Wednesday with the Department of Natural Resources and coast guard.
Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.