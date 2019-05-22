PORTER — The search resumed Wednesday morning for a missing South Bend man, who was last seen Saturday afternoon assembling a kayak on Porter Beach and taking it out on the water.
"By eyewitness accounts it was learned that they observed a white kayak boating north at the same time," according to an update from Porter police.
Jacob Sandy, 23, had told his family Saturday he was going kayaking, Porter Assistant Police Chief Todd Allen said.
Sandy was last seen in South Bend at 10 a.m. Saturday and never returned home.
Sandy's vehicle was discovered Tuesday in the parking lot of the Johnson's Inn property along the lakefront, Allen said.
A search was undertaken Tuesday afternoon by several area agencies, but was called off at nightfall without success, according to police.
Surveillance images outside of the bathroom at Porter Beach showed the man walking in view of a Porter squad car, Allen said. The same squad car's dashboard camera showed Sandy setting up his kayak and taking it into the water. They were able to track the time of Sandy's departure about 3 or 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
"If he left Saturday afternoon, he's been out there for a while," Allen said. "It's not a good situation."
Sandy is white, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 150 lbs. He has brown hair, some facial hair and blue eyes, police said.
Sandy's vehicle was described as a 2000 light blue PT Cruiser with a Michigan license plate.
Wednesday's search is being conducted by the Porter Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Lake County helicopter, Porter County Search and Rescue Team, National Park rangers and Indiana conservation officers.
