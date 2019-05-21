PORTER — The Porter County Search and Rescue Team was called out shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday to Porter Beach to search for a South Bend man missing since Saturday.
The local search began with the discovery of the man's vehicle in the parking lot of the Johnson's Inn property along the lakefront, said Porter Assistant Police Chief Todd Allen.
Jacob Sandy, 23, had told his family Saturday he was going kayaking, Allen said. He never returned home.
South Bend police are in contact with the U.S. Coast Guard as well as police in the Porter County area.
Sandy was last seen at 10 a.m. Saturday in South Bend and has not been heard from since, according to the South Bend Police Department. He was possibly heading to kayak at Lake Michigan but the exact destination he was heading to is unknown.
Sandy is white, 5'11" and weighs 150 lbs. He has brown hair, some facial hair and blue eyes, police said.
Sandy's vehicle was described as a 2000 light blue PT Cruiser with a Michigan license plate.
The initial search was taking part on the beach and not in the water, Allen said.
