Section of U.S. 20 in Porter County closing Monday, state says
Section of U.S. 20 in Porter County closing Monday, state says

The section of U.S. 20 near the Porter and LaPorte county line will close Monday for an emergency repair of the railroad crossing, the Indiana Department of Transport Northwest District has announced.

The closure by CSX railroad between Railroad Road and County Line Road is expected to last five days, weather permitting for the work, INDOT said.

The crossing gauge is out of compliance with the Federal Railroad Administration, according to the state. The crew will also be rebuilding the at-grade crossing at the location.

"Motorists should seek an alternate route," INDOT said. "The official detour will follow U.S. 421, I-94 and State Road 49."

