A crash involving a semitrailer and tanker prompted police to barricade the Indiana Toll Road entrance located west of Portage.
At 10:15 a.m. Thursday police were called to a crash at the 21.2 mile marker westbound lanes near Lake Station, Indiana State Police Cpl. Judith Kubsch said.
A semitrailer and a tanker collided and both drivers were sent to area hospitals. No fatalities or life-threatening injuries were reported, Kubsch said.
Westbound lanes were blocked off after the crash, however, all lanes and the Indiana Toll Road entrance was opened by 11:43 a.m., according to the police report.