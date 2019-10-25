{{featured_button_text}}
4-semi crash closes entrance to Toll Road near Portage, officials say

A crash involving four semitrailers on the Indiana Toll Road prompted police to barricade its entrance, just west of Portage.

 Provided by Portage fire

A crash involving a semitrailer and tanker prompted police to barricade the Indiana Toll Road entrance located west of Portage.

At 10:15 a.m. Thursday police were called to a crash at the 21.2 mile marker westbound lanes near Lake Station, Indiana State Police Cpl. Judith Kubsch said.

A semitrailer and a tanker collided and both drivers were sent to area hospitals. No fatalities or life-threatening injuries were reported, Kubsch said. 

Westbound lanes were blocked off after the crash, however, all lanes and the Indiana Toll Road entrance was opened by 11:43 a.m., according to the police report. 

