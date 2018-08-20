PORTAGE — A semi driver suffered a minor injury when his truck rolled over Monday on a ramp from U.S. 12 to Ind. 249 and spilled pieces of pre-cut sheet metal all over the road, a fire official said.
The Portage Fire Department responded to the crash about 9 a.m. and helped the driver, who was trapped inside the truck, Portage Assistant Fire Chief Tim Sosby said.
The driver refused further medical treatment, he said.
Ramps in both directions from Ind. 249 to U.S. 12 were expected to be closed for two to three hours for cleanup.