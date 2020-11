Semi rollover causes large traffic backup on I-94; cargo being cleaned up

CHESTERTON — A semitrailer rollover caused a lengthy traffic backup while crews work to clean up the interstate Thursday evening, police said.

Indiana State Police were called to the wreck at 3:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 by the Chesterton exit for Ind. 49, said Cpl. Eric Rot.

The rollover cleanup will cause a long period of traffic delays in the area Thursday evening, Rot said. Thousands of pounds of cargo will have to be removed before the vehicle will be able to be cleared from the scene.

It was reportedly a single-vehicle crash with no injuries. Currently police said there is no lane closures but traffic is moving slower through the area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.