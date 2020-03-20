You are the owner of this article.
Sheriff police handling non-emergency calls by phone due to COVID-19
Sheriff police handling non-emergency calls by phone due to COVID-19

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Sheriff's Department has limited public access to its building in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus and officers will now be using the telephone to respond to non-emergency calls that do not require a physical presence, Sheriff Dave Reynolds announced Friday.

"The Porter County Sheriff's Office is committed to maintaining a healthy and safe environment for the public, our staff, and individuals under our care and custody," he said in a prepared statement. "Our number one priority is the safety, security and health of every citizen in Porter County."

Officers will be wearing latex gloves and offering no handshakes, Reynolds said. They will be maintaining a safe interview distance of at least six feet and may request, whenever possible, to communicate outside.

Vehicle identification number checks are now being referred to the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, the department said.

Crash reports will be available by email, fax or mail by calling 219-477-3000.

Lobby visits at the jail remain open and video teleconferences between jail and court are being use when appropriate.

