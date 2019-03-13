CHESTERTON — Rebuilding Together Duneland needs volunteers to help out on April 27 for National Rebuilding Day. In order for RTD to properly plan for the rehabilitation of 12 homes and seven community projects by providing lunch and a T-shirt for each volunteer, the deadline to sign up is April 13.
This is an opportunity to help make a difference in the Duneland community. Skilled or unskilled, all are welcome over the age of 14. Local companies can bring employees together for a volunteer team building opportunity. These volunteers, with the help of local sponsors and product and material donors, work to ensure that financially struggling homeowners, particularly the elderly or disabled, as well as families with children, live independently in a safe, warm, dry home.
Submit an application to volunteer through the volunteer tab on the website www.rtduneland.org. Same day registration will be accepted, however T-shirts are not guaranteed.
If you are unable to volunteer, but are interested in supporting Rebuilding Together Duneland financially, donations can be made online at www.rtduneland.org through PayPal, under the donations tab or through the mail at P.O. Box 644, Chesterton, IN 46304. For more information, call 219-926-3233.