Silver Alert issued for elderly man

PORTER COUNTY — A statewide Silver Alert was issued late Monday night for a 75-year-old man, officials said.

The Porter County Sheriff's Office said in a press release it is investigating the disappearance of John O'Hara, who was described as a 75-year-old white male, 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

O'Hara was last seen wearing an older Chicago Cubs baseball cap, a dark blue windbreaker vest with no sleeves, blue jeans or black sweat pants, and dark brown work boots.

He was driving a 2014 brown Honda CRV and was last seen at about 10 a.m. Monday, the release said. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about O'Hara is asked to call Porter County Central Communications at 219-477-3170, or 911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.