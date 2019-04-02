PORTAGE — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared in an effort to locate a 74-year-old Portage man.
The Portage Police Department is investigating the disappearance of H. John Blumenthal.
Blumenthal was described as a white male, 5 foot 9 and 170 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt with a stripe across the middle, jeans and black shoes. He has an eagle Navy tattoo on his right arm, a scar on his back and an appendix scar.
Blumenthal was last seen driving a silver 2010 Chrysler Sebring convertible with a black top and with Indiana plate 512LWZ.
He was last seen at 11 p.m. on Monday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Blumenthal, contact the Portage Police Department at 219-762-3122 or 911.