Sinkhole eats cars when storm sewer fails

VALPARAISO — Porter County Engineer Michael Novotney knew the Carriage Hills subdivision in Jackson Township needed stormwater problems solved. But until a large sinkhole opened up, he didn’t realize it was urgent.

The storm sewer infrastructure is just 20 years old. It was installed incorrectly, Novotney told the county Stormwater Management Board.

“Given that it was 20 years old, we thought we had some time,” he said. The county had done a video of the inside of the sewers in 2019.

“There’s a lot we don’t know about the condition of our storm sewers,” Novotney said. “There’s always that unknown risk that can blow up and cause problems from time to time.”

On Friday, Joe’s Towing used a crane to pull two cars out of the sinkhole. The property owner “was reasonable to talk to,” Novotney said. Two people were in one of the vehicles but didn’t sustain serious injuries.

By Monday, the county had materials onsite to begin the emergency repair work. That’s just a quick fix, not what’s really needed, though.

The black plastic corrugated pipe is delicate and needs to be properly bedded and backfilled, Novotney said.

“That’s the stuff we keep digging up,” Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said.

“The road is also in poor condition and also probably poorly constructed,” Novotney said.

“As usual, offsite flow was neglected,” Novotney said.

Novotney wants to televise the sewers again to see what shape they’re in now.

Putting it all back together the right way would cost an estimated $1.4 to $1.5 million, he said.

But where would the money come from? That’s 1.5 times the Stormwater Management Department’s annual budget for that type of work. Reconstructing the road alone, once the storm sewers are placed under it, would cost an estimated $450,000, Novotney said.

Novotney said this is the type of project that would be good for American Rescue Plan money. The Board of Commissioners originally planned to program some $4 million of the county’s $33 million federal windfall for stormwater projects, but that plan was since revised. Now the project would have to go through a public review process to be considered.

“This type of subdivision would not happen today,” County Attorney Scott McClure said.

The stormwater department was launched in mid-2016, funded by a user fee. Since then, the department has been beefed up with inspectors to check contractors’ work. Novotney acknowledged he’s considered a stickler for details, but cited Carriage Hills as an example of why he studies plans so carefully.

“It’s the price of doing business,” Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said. “You don’t want to throw it 10 years, 20 years later to the taxpayers.”

Back then, contractors were allowed to use whatever material they found on site as backfill, regardless of whether it was a suitable material, County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke said. “We’ve improved dramatically. Our standards have changed.”

This is a perfect example of “lack of leadership” 30 years ago, Good said. “The county is paying for that now.”

“It’s not exciting stuff,” Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, acknowledged.

“These aren’t pet projects. These are failed systems,” Good stressed.

Done well, a storm sewer system should last for half a century, Novotney said.

