Six in running for Porter County Council race

VALPARAISO — Of the six contestants in the Porter County Council at-large race, half will end up winners. Voters get to pick three on the ballot, with the seats awarded to the three candidates with the highest vote totals.
Competing are incumbent Democrats Sylvia Graham and Dan Whitten, along with fellow Democrat Susie Talevski, and Republicans Andy Bozak, Mike Brickner and Craig Kenworthy.
Bozak is a former County Council president. Brickner is a former Porter County public safety director. Kenworthy is president of the Porter County Park Board. Graham has been on the council 12 years and Whitten for 16 years. Talevski is a newcomer to county government.
Graham lists her top three priorities as public safety, job growth and low taxes.
More money might be needed to shore up shortfalls in state funds used for country projects like road paving, road repairs and the drug task force. The latter is funded by casino money.
Among the economic development projects Graham favors is extending Willowcreek Road to Ind. 130 and expanding broadband access to the internet in rural areas.
As the county deals with the fallout from the pandemic, it’s possible the council could ask departments to tighten the belt more. In the 2009 Great Recession, departments were asked to cut budgets 10%, she said.
Whitten’s priorities are keeping Porter County an affordable place to live, improving the quality of life and public safety.
“We need to continue to invest in capital projects that have been both enhancing our county assets and amenities while also creating many jobs,” Whitten said. “This has included construction of the animal shelter, installation/remediation of a stormwater system, remodeling of the county government centers Expo Center and Memorial Opera House, to name a few.”
Talevski wants to create a grant-making process to distribute the interest generated from the Porter County Foundation principal, the proceeds from the sale of Porter Hospital. She also plans to seek innovative ways to attract job growth through new green energy manufacturing while protecting the Lake Michigan shoreline. Her third priority is fiscal responsibility.
The county should spend more on mental health and drug treatment programs and should invest in affordable housing, Talevski said. She also is calling for an independent audit to see how efficient county government is.
Bozak’s priorities are to maintain a low tax rate; investment in the community, services and infrastructure; and government efficiency.
Lower tax revenues are expected as a result of COVID-19, so the council must scrutinize spending requests carefully to see where money can be saved, Bozak said.
Brickner’s priorities include a second capital improvement plan that includes county roads and parks, evaluating the county parks system and public safety.
“My experience managing government budgets is a skill set that my opponents do not have,” Brickner said. Employees should be given competitive wages, and part-time employees — including council members who are part-time elected officials — shouldn’t be eligible for full health benefits, he said
Kenworthy’s priorities include providing law enforcement agencies the resources they need, working with the commissioners to maintain infrastructure and expand broadband, and securing and developing parkland throughout the county.
He favors spending more on quality-of-life issues, noting the county’s per-capita parks spending ranks in the bottom 20% of the state. The council should encourage business opportunities to bring high-paying, sustainable jobs, Kenworthy said. Shovel-ready projects like Aukiki Park should be funded, he said.
