Six in running for Porter County Council race

VALPARAISO — Of the six contestants in the Porter County Council at-large race, half will end up winners. Voters get to pick three on the ballot, with the seats awarded to the three candidates with the highest vote totals.

Competing are incumbent Democrats Sylvia Graham and Dan Whitten, along with fellow Democrat Susie Talevski, and Republicans Andy Bozak, Mike Brickner and Craig Kenworthy.

Bozak is a former County Council president. Brickner is a former Porter County public safety director. Kenworthy is president of the Porter County Park Board. Graham has been on the council 12 years and Whitten for 16 years. Talevski is a newcomer to county government.

Graham lists her top three priorities as public safety, job growth and low taxes.

More money might be needed to shore up shortfalls in state funds used for country projects like road paving, road repairs and the drug task force. The latter is funded by casino money.

Among the economic development projects Graham favors is extending Willowcreek Road to Ind. 130 and expanding broadband access to the internet in rural areas.