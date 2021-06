Smoking X-ray machine brings out Porter County firefighters

CHESTERTON — A smoking X-ray machine triggered enough concern Wednesday night to bring out the local fire department.

Chesterton firefighters responded shortly before 9 p.m. to the Franciscan Health Emergency Center, 770 S. Indian Boundary Road, after employees noticed the X-ray machine smoking and popping.

Firefighters found the machine, moved it into the hallway of the emergency department and determined it was no longer shorting out, the town said.

The machine was removed from the building and firefighters cleared the scene after learning a hospital technician was on the way to inspect the unit.

