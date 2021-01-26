Snowplow rolls over; driver escapes injury

THE PINES — Ice- and snow-covered roads are suspected as the cause of a state plow truck winding up on its side Tuesday morning along U.S. 20 at the intersection of Ind. 520, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The driver of the truck appears to have escaped injury in the incident, said Cassy Bajek, public relations director for INDOT's Northwest District.

The cause of the rollover is under investigation, she said, but there is no report of the driver striking anything.

The rollover occurred sometime about 8 a.m., Bajek said.

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.

