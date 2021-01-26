 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snowplow rolls over; driver escapes injury
alert urgent

Snowplow rolls over; driver escapes injury

{{featured_button_text}}
INDOT

An Indiana Department of Transportation salt/plow truck is seen in this file photo.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

THE PINES — Ice- and snow-covered roads are suspected as the cause of a state plow truck winding up on its side Tuesday morning along U.S. 20 at the intersection of Ind. 520, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The driver of the truck appears to have escaped injury in the incident, said Cassy Bajek, public relations director for INDOT's Northwest District.

The cause of the rollover is under investigation, she said, but there is no report of the driver striking anything.

The rollover occurred sometime about 8 a.m., Bajek said.

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.

Gallery: Winter weather wreaks havoc across Region

Gallery: Winter weather wreaks havoc across Region

Heavy rain caused flooding, while ice caused slick roads across Northwest Indiana on Saturday.

1 of 15
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Porter County bids COVID-safe farewell to longtime Judge Roger Bradford

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts