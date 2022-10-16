Some ARPA money still on hold in Porter County

VALPARAISO — Carriage Hills residents will see their storm sewer system reconstructed next year, but nonprofits expecting an American Rescue Plan Act windfall from Porter County are still waiting with bated breath.

Councilmen Andy Bozak, R-at large, and Greg Simms, D-3rd, wanted the County Council to approve the entire funding package as approved by the Board of Commissioners following months of public input, but the other five council members overruled them.

One of the reasons cited by several of the council members was an op-ed column in The Times written by Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, who chaired the Nonprofits & Employers Subcommittee. In that column, Biggs noted the county has unresolved issues to address, including providing adequate funding for road maintenance and a permanent funding source for ambulance service.

Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, asked Chelsea Gordon, staff engineer in the county’s stormwater department, if the county could address drainage problems in the Carriage Hills subdivision yet this year.

The project involves not only complete reconstruction of the 25-year-old subdivision’s storm sewer system, which is failing, but also reconstruction of the roadway, which is about a half mile long.

“Asphalt plants close around Thanksgiving. We don’t want to rip open the road and leave it with gravel for the entire winter,” Gordon said.

“It sounds like an ongoing problem for Carriage Hills. It’s nothing new,” Rivas said.

Infrastructure was on the commissioners’ original ARPA plan, but so was the Memorial Opera House project that included extensive renovations to the building and adding a connection between the opera house and the sheriff’s residence next door. Controversy over the opera house project caused Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, to ask for a do-over that included extensive public comment.

More than $9 million was set aside for nonprofits in the plan passed by the commissioners in August.

But other county needs must be considered, too, Rivas said, including stormwater issues throughout the county. “We’ve come a long way in passing a fee and building a department and getting out there are tackling it,” Rivas said. “But I don’t think anybody ever realized how big the problem was.”

The county also has issues to address at the center garage, jail and opera houses.

“In light of everything going on, I still find it hard to hand out the money to nonprofits at this point in time until we make certain we’re taking care of our infrastructure, we make certain we’re taking care of our facilities,” Rivas said. “To me, that’s important that we cross this bridge.”

The county is losing employees, including department heads, for jobs elsewhere. A wage study completed this summer found that employees are “woefully underpaid.”

“How do we hand out $8 million to $10 million when our employees need to get a raise?” Rivas asked.

“We hand out $8 million to $10 million to nonprofits and we raise taxes? Is that what our commissioner is asking?”

“I never thought this council would be a rubber stamp for this,” he said.

Council Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th, agreed.

Jessen said, “There should be a pause.”

“If there’s anybody here who thinks those are the only issues we have throughout the county, they’re sorely mistaken. We have needs throughout the county in multiple areas. These are the most drastic, and of course they rise to the top because they are most urgent,” he said, referring to infrastructure projects included in the ARPA plan.

“Before we start writing checks, we have to be aware of there’s one opportunity to do it right,” he said.

“We’re dealing with things now that have been occurring for years. I think that the ARPA money was a great opportunity,” Councilman Mike Brickner, R-at large, said. “I think that our employees and the needs of most of the entire county need to come first.”

“These organizations do very good work, but I think as county elected officials we have to prioritize how we spend this money.”

Bozak bristled. “We’re going back on what we said we would do,” he said. “I think we need to pass it all. I think we’re going back on our word if we don’t.”

When the council voted on approving funding for the recommendations from the County COVID Health Response and Infrastructure Subcommittee and Infrastructure and Facilities, Bozak cast the sole no vote. Bozak explained he wasn’t voting against those projects but wanted the other recommendations to get funding as well.